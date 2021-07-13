NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Tom’s Lawn Care/HO21-002
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION
Applicant: RICHARD, THOMAS
68 RUSSET RD, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: RICHARD, THOMAS M & CHRISTINE
68 RUSSET RD, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Lawn & Landscape Maintenance Type II Home Occupation. Proposed home occupation will utilize approximately 5,000 square feet of area in the yard for equipment storage and employee parking as well as 720 square feet of interior space for Tom’s Lawn Care. The site is located generally at 68 RUSSET RD (APN 350726523124), in the Rural Residential 5 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table
Date of application: 3/4/2021
Date determined complete: 3/26/2021
Date of notice: 7/9/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 7/26/2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o J. Ballard, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact J. Ballard at 509-524-2626 or jballard@co.walla-walla.wa.us. (Pub. July 13, 2021)