NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Bughi-Michael Short Plat/SUB20-002 &
CAP20-006
Application type: SUBDIVISION/CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT
APPLICATION
Applicant: MICHAEL, STEVE & MELISSA, 1171 SW VIRGINIA ST
COLLEGE PLACE WA 99324
Owner: BUGHI, STEVE & PATTI, 1221 STOVALL RD
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: The applicant has submitted a 4-lot short plat application for a site of approximately 407.65-acres. The proposal will create three cluster lots of approximately 1-acre, 2-acres, and 3-acres and a resource lot of 401.65-acres. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: geologically hazardous areas (seismic hazard areas with moderate to high liquefaction susceptibility and erosion hazard areas with slopes greater than 15%), the critical aquifer recharge area (gravel aquifer), and fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas (terrestrial habitat for wintering birds of prey). The site is located generally at 1221 STOVALL RD (APN 350606110008), in the AR-10 zoning district.
Required Permits: Critical Areas Permit Application
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions;
WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands; WWCC Chapter 17.18 –
Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 3/12/2020
Date determined complete: 4/9/2020
Date of notice: 5/14/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends May 28, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. May 14, 2020)