NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Shoreline Substantial Development Permit
Wilbur Avenue Bridge Project,
File# SHR-21-0002 and SEP-21-0012
Notice is hereby given on this date: April 30, 2021 and May 7, 2021 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla.
With the City Service Center building closed to the public, viewing of applications will be done electronically. The application documents may be reviewed by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or visiting the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code, and participate in hearings, if any.
The City of Walla Walla Development Services Department is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement, issued May 22, 2018 and Submitted SEPA checklist, dated April 15, 2021.
These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications.
The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by the City of Walla Walla. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City of Walla Walla and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla Engineering Dept., 55 E. Moore St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
2. Application filing date: April 27, 2021
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: April 27, 2021
4. Location and description of proposed action: Wilbur Avenue Bridge, Wilbur Avenue crossing at Mill Creek, south of Cambridge Drive: The City of Walla Walla is requesting a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for bridge work and scour repair to the north side of the northern abutment of the bridge, including all associated site improvements. Said development is proposed to be within 200 Feet of Mill Creek.
5. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the locations: N/A
6. Zoning map designation(s) for the locations: N/A
7. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: June 7, 2021.
Any person desiring to submit written comments concerning an application, or desiring to receive notification of the final decision concerning the proposal as expeditiously as possible after the issuance of decision, may submit the comments or requests for decisions to the department within thirty days following the date of final publication of the notice of application.
8. A Public Hearing will be held on the proposal by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission, but the hearing has not yet been scheduled.
9. The following listed permits and/or authorizations have been requested in the application: Shoreline Substantial Development permit review and SEPA review.
The following listed permits and/or authorizations, if any, may be required for the proposal but are not included in the present application: available by request.
10. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the application will be processed in accordance with the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Level IV review process.
11. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040/Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed code provisions, development standards, and regulations may apply to the application and mitigation of proposal impacts: City of Walla Walla Shoreline Master Program, WWMC Titles 12,13,15,19,20, and 21.
12. The City of Walla Walla is reviewing the application for consistency with applicable development regulations, or, in the absence of applicable regulations, the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040/Environmental Impact Statement.
13. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the following identified departments, agencies, and/or authorities may have jurisdiction over some part of the application: City of Walla Walla Public Works, City of Walla Walla Development Services, and Washington State Department of Ecology.
14. At this time, the Applicant has been requested to provide the following additional information and/or studies: None at this time.
15. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that, in addition to the applicant and any general public notice that may be required, the following identified parties are entitled to notice of the application/proposal: Individuals who filed a special notice request with Development Services.
16. SEPA lead agency: City of Walla Walla
17. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).
18. The Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the following listed conditions are being considered to mitigate environmental impacts: mitigation measures have not been identified at this time.
19. Application materials and other documents referenced above are located at the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an environmental impact statement for the Walla Walla urban growth area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040 & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated above.
20. For additional information please contact the City of Walla Walla
Development Services at 55 E Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362: (509)524-4710 (Pub. Apr. 30 & May 7, 2021)