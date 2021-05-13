NOTICE OF APPLICATION / ODNS
Notice is hereby given on this date, 5/13/2021, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the CDD office at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, appeal rights are outlined in Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.11
The Department is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is:
[ ] categorically exempt under SEPA
[X] subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following determination: Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• SEPA Checklist (SEPA21-007), prepared 03/24/2021
• Critical Areas Permit Application (CAP21-009), dated 03/07/2021
• Subdivision Application (SUB21-008), dated 03/07/2021
• Subdivision revised preliminary map. Dated 05/07/2021
• Subdivision title report, dated 02/03/2021
These documents are located at the office of the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the County and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: BYERLEY SCOTT E; 501 W LANGDON; WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
2. Property Owners: BYERLEY FARMS INC.; 501 W LANGDON; WALLA WALLA, WA 99362: WHALEY FARM LLC; 3071 BYRNES RD; TOUCHET, WA 99360: 5B FARMS, INC; 3071 BYRNES RD; TOUCHET, WA 99360
3. Application filing date: 4/19/2021
4. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: 5/10/2021
5. Location and description of proposed action: Byerley – Whaley Short Plat. The applicant has proposed a 3-lot short plat development on a 168-acre parent parcel within the Rural Residential-5 and Agriculture Residential-10 zoning districts. Proposed Lot 1 will become 160.68-acres, Lot 2 will be a cluster lot of 2.00-acres, and Lot 3 will be 5.32-acres. The site is located generally west of Powerline Road and south of West Langdon Road (APN 360605410015). Access to the proposed lots will come from Morrison Lane via a private road which will likely be improved to meet county road standards. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: fish and wildlife habitat conservation area (Cottonwood Creek) and critical aquifer recharge area (Walla Walla River Shallow Gravel Aquifer).
6. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location: AGRICULTURE RESIDENTIAL & RURAL RESIDENTIAL-5
7. Zoning map designation for the location:
AGRICULTURE RESIDENTIAL-10 AND RURAL RESIDENTIAL-5
8. Shoreline Environment: **Not Applicable
9. Required Permits: **None Identified
10. Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Development Standards – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands
11. Comments on this application must be submitted in writing to the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Any person desiring to submit written comments concerning an application, or desiring to receive notification of the final decision concerning the proposal as expeditiously as possible after the issuance of decision, may submit the comments or requests for decisions to the department within fourteen days following the date of final publication of the notice of application. Comments must be received by the CDD before 4:00 PM on the following date: May 27, 2021.
12. A public hearing will not be held on the proposal.
13. The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director.
14. The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
For additional information please contact the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; 509-524-2610; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Staff Contact: Don Sims, Associate Planner, 509-524-2618.
This Notice of Application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code 14.07.080. (Pub. May 13, 2021)