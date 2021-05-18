NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Proposal: Installation of three (3-28’x64’) (pit set) modular/portable school buildings, for a total of 5,400SF of new classroom space to the existing play field west of the Davis Elementary School building. These new buildings will be directly across and south of the three (3) modular/portable buildings installed in the summer of 2020. The buildings will be used for instruction of students. The remaining area of the play fields shall continue to be used as play fields. The area affected by the construction and installation of the proposed buildings will be less than an acre.
Name of Applicant: College Place School District No. 250,
James Fry – Superintendent
Date of Application: May 10, 2021
Date of Completeness/Consistency: May 18, 2021
Location of Project: 31 NE Ash, College Place, WA, 99324
Comprehensive Plan map designation: Public Use
Zoning map designation: PU – Public Use
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: June 1, 2021. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that date without an additional comment period. For additional information please contact the College Place Community Development Department at 509-394-8524.
Public Hearing: A Public Hearing is not required for this application.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications. The following permits and /or studies are required: Grading Permit; Building Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; City Water and Sewer Permits.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; Davis Elementary School Portables Sit Plan dated May 2021; SEPA Checklist signed 5-10-2021; Davis Elementary Conceptual Site Plan 10-1-2012; SEPA Checklist signed 10-5-2012; RH2 Hydraulic Analyses 9-27-2012; AP Design Survey 8-2012; Kittelson & Associates draft TIA 10-2012; AP Stormwater Report draft 10-2012; Plateau Archaeological Investigations – Davis Preliminary Cultural Resource Review 9-3-2012; PBS Geotechnical Engineering Report – March 12, 2020; PBS Stormwater Report – May 12, 2020; MDNS – Davis Elementary School, November 21, 2012.
The City of College Place used the threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-340. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
The SEPA responsible official has determined that there will be no probable significant adverse environmental impacts from the proposal and the responsible official has prepared a Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
A final decision on the application will be made within 120 days of the date of the letter of completeness.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review in at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or online at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings, and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Title 14 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. May 18, 2021)