NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Side & Rear setback variance/VAR21-001
Application type: REAR AND SIDE YARD VARIANCE
Applicant: KLEBAN, BENJAMIN & JESSE, 1948 STILLWATER DR
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: KLEBAN, BENJAMIN & JESSE, 948 STILLWATER DR
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Variance application to reduce required rear yard setback from 20-feet to 5-feet and the required side yard setback from 10-feet to 5-feet for a pool and spa. The site is located at 1948 Stillwater Dr, Walla Walla, WA (APN 360734600209) in the Suburban Residential (R-96) zoning district.
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.18.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 3/24/2021
Date determined complete: 4/1/2021
Date of notice: 4/7/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 4/21/21. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record, send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Apr. 7, 2021)