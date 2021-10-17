NOTICE OF APPLICATION/
PROPOSAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FILE# ZCA-21-0002 & SEP-21-0029. Notice is hereby given on this date: October 17, 2021, that a development regulation revision application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla Development Services. The application documents may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla or by visiting the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice. Notice is also hereby given by the City of Walla Walla that a Public Hearing will be held on the application/proposal by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. at the City Hall Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). Note: This meeting will be conducted in person at City Hall. Members of the public may also attend and participate in the public hearing virtually by using this Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/3t3oI5U, Meeting ID: 811 4947 8974, dial in: 253-215-8782 for the purpose of considering the development regulation revision application. The City of Walla Walla Development Services has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). The City of Walla Walla issued a Determination of Non-Significance on October 13, 2021. We have reviewed the following: Submitted SEPA Checklist, dated October 12, 2021, and the existing environmental documents: Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Applicant: City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362, Application filing date: October 12, 2021, Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: October 12, 2021, Location and description of proposed action: Throughout the City Limits of Walla Walla., Revisions to the following sections of the Walla Walla Municipal Code: 19.30.060 Private Lane standards and restrictions,
19.32.020.D Street Lighting System – adds clarification to the maintenance and ownership of alternative street light assemblies (street lighting that does not comply with the city standard plans). 19.32.020.E Public Facility Requirements – Street Improvements – Street Trees – adds language that requires street tree planting plans to address tree species diversity, 20.34 Development Agreements – adds chapter to set up a process for reviewing and processing development agreement applications. 19.40.020.A.12 Required Information – Information to be show on plat map – addition of requirement to show well locations within 100 feet of project area and tree planting plans for projects reviewed under Chapter 19. 20.02.080 Annexations – simplifies the annexation process by accepting annexation petitions once a year rather than twice a year. 20.06.030 Definitions – addition of the following definitions in response to new requirements from Washington State House Bill (HB) 1220: affordable housing, emergency housing, emergency shelter, extremely low-income household, low-income household, moderate-income household, transitional housing, and very low-income household. Removal of the following definitions in response to the new definitions above: shelter and temporary or emergency housing. 20.30.040.D Comprehensive Plan/ Subarea Plan Adoption and Amendments – moves this section to Chapter 20.48 Amendments so that all amendment-related sections are in the same code section 20.50.020 RN Neighborhood Residential – removal of the term “neighborhood characteristic”, which can be difficult to interpret or inconsistently defined. 20.100.040.C Table of Permitted Uses – Community Services – revisions of “emergency housing/shelter” and “shelters, temporary housing – emergency” to reflect new requirements from HB 1220. 20.100.040.F Table of Permitted Uses – Residential addition of “transitional housing” to reflect the new requirements from HB 1220 20.118.030 Accessory Dwelling Units – removes “single-family” neighborhood language to reflect the City of Walla Walla’s current land use zones, which do not include exclusively single-family zones. 20.134.070 Environmental Performance - Storage – Residential – adds language to address outside storage on corner lots 20.172 Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries – codifies updates per the interim distillery ordinance. 20.212.060 Nonconforming Situations – Repair, maintenance, and reconstruction – makes a subsection its own section and moves to a more appropriate place in the code. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 P.M. on the following date: October 29, 2021. Comments may also be submitted at the Public Hearing on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet with all submitted documents will be available for review on the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department website. Staff Contact: Lisa Wasson-Seilo, Planner, City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710 Email: permits@wallawallawa.gov (Pub. Oct. 17, 2021)
