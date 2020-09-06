NOTICE OF APPLICATION
File# PPL-20-0003, SEPA File# SEP-20-0011
Notice is hereby given on this date: September 6, 2020 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla. The application documents may be reviewed by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or visiting the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov. With the City of Walla Walla Service Center building closed to the public, viewing of applications will be done electronically. www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code, and participate in hearings, if any.
The City of Walla Walla Development Services Department is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement issued May 22, 2018, Submitted SEPA environmental checklist, dated July 20, 2020, Geotechnical Engineering Report prepared by PBS, dated February 26, 2020 and Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) prepared by PBS, dated May 8, 2020. These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The TIA analyzes the anticipated transportation impacts as a result of the proposed project. The geotechnical report provides soil condition information. The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by the City of Walla Walla. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City of Walla Walla and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: Hayden Homes, 2464 SW Glacier Place, Suite 110,
Redmond, OR 97756
2. Application filing date: July 27, 2020.
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: September 2, 2020.
4. Location and description of proposed action: 239 Avery Street. APN: 360730220006 and 360730220031. The applicant is requesting Preliminary Plat approval for 8.49 acre, 59-lot preliminary plat with a maximum of 72 new housing units with associated subdivision improvements.
5. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the locations: Residential
6. Zoning map designation(s) for the locations: Neighborhood Residential
7. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 or via email to permits@wallawallawa.gov. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: September 24, 2020.
8. A public hearing will be held on the proposal by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner, but it has not been scheduled yet.
9. The following listed permits and/or authorizations have been requested in the application: Preliminary plat approval and SEPA review.
10. The following listed permits and/or authorizations, if any, may be required for the proposal but are not included in the present application: Engineering review of civil plans, grading, building permits for the construction of homes.
11. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the application will be processed in accordance with the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Level IV review process.
12. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040/Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed code provisions, development standards, and regulations may apply to the application and mitigation of proposal impacts: WWMC Titles 12, 13, 19, 20, and 21.
13. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the following identified departments, agencies, and/or authorities may have jurisdiction over some part of the application: City of Walla Walla Public Works, City of Walla Walla Development Services, and Washington State Department of Ecology.
14. At this time, the Applicant has been requested to provide the following additional information and/or studies: None at this time.
15. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that, in addition to the applicant and any general public notice that may be required, the following identified parties are entitled to notice of the application/proposal: none identified.
16. SEPA lead agency: City of Walla Walla
17. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS).
18. The Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the following listed conditions are being considered to mitigate environmental impacts: mitigation measures have not been identified at this time.
19. Application materials and other documents referenced above are located at the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an environmental impact statement for the Walla Walla urban growth area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040 & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated above.
20. For additional information please contact the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. (509)524-4710. (Pub. Sept. 6, 2020)