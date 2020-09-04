NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Slavik Home Occupation/HO20-003
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, Type II
Applicant: KUZNETSOV, SLAVIK, PO BOX 522
COLLEGE PLACE WA, 99324
Owner: KUZNETSOV, SLAVIK & OLGA, PO BOX 522
COLLEGE PLACE WA, 99324
Project description: Proposed Type 2 Home Occupation for a painting business that has a general contractors’ license conducting business at 998 S Campbell Rd, Walla Walla WA 99362 (APN 350726680006). The work completed on site will include finished paint products in a detached accessory building and staging equipment outdoors. The total floor area in the building devoted to the home occupation would be 800 square feet and up to 21,780-square feet of outdoor area would be utilized for storage of vehicles and equipment. The property is in the RR-5 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table.
Date of application: 2/11/2020
Date determined complete: 3/19/2020
Date of notice: 9/4/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends September 18, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Sept. 4, 2020)