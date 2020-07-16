NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Nicoara ag setback variance/VAR20-006
Application type: VARIANCE, BUILDING PERMIT
Applicant/Owner: NICOARA, SEBASTIAN & SHELAH
838 BETZ LN, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: Variance application to reduce 50-foot setback required for non-farm-related development in Walla Walla County Code 17.31.060.R to allow for construction of a 60’ x 49’ shop with attached accessory dwelling unit about 20-feet from the rear property line on a residential lot in a cluster development. The site is located at Lot 1 of the Daybreak Subdivision. The site is located generally at DAYBREAK RD (APN 350609450001), in the AR-10 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Development Standards – Cluster Development on Resource Lands; WWCC 17.18.020 – Table of density and dimensional standards
Date of application: 6/10/2020
Date determined complete: 7/9/2020
Date of notice: 7/16/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 7/30/2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. July 16, 2020)