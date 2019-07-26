NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: 5 ft Side & Rear setback Variance/VAR19-003

Application type: VARIANCE, MINOR

Applicant:     PARRISH, DEAN, 122 HARBOR BLVD

BURBANK WA, 99323

Owner: OLSON, JENNIFER A, 122 HARBOR BLVD

BURBANK, WA 99323

Project description: Side and Rear yard setback adjustment to reduce the rear and side setbacks to 5-feet to allow for the construction of a detached accessory structure of 720-square feet.  The site is located generally at 122 Harbor Blvd (320920510706), in the Rural Development – Residential zoning district.  

Required Permits:    Building Permit

Development Regulations: WWCC 17.18.020 (footnote 7)

Date of application: 7/3/2019

Date determined complete:  7/22/19

Date of notice: 7/26/2019

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 8/9/2019.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Tom Glover, Director, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Tom Glover, Director, at 509-524-2621 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. (Pub. July 26, 2019)

