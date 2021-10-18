NOTICE OF APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
File# ZCA-21-0001 & SEP-21-0025
Notice is hereby given on this date: October 18, 2021, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla. The application /proposal may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 or visiting the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC), and participate in hearings, if any. The City of Walla Walla Development Services has determined that this proposal is subject to environmental review. The City of Walla Walla is the lead agency for the proposal under the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). We have reviewed the following: Submitted SEPA Checklist, and the existing environmental documents: Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by the City of Walla Walla. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City of Walla Walla and are subject to continuing review and modification. Applicant: Fortify Holdings, LLC, 17933 NW Evergreen Place, Suite 300, Beaverton, OR 97006. Application filing date: September 21, 2021. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: October 11, 2021. Location and description of proposed action: Non-project action; The applicant is requesting a Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) [Zoning Code] text amendment to allow, within the Central Commercial zoning district, existing hotel buildings to be used for residential purposes or non-transient housing on all floors. Comments on this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be received by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: November 8, 2021. A public hearing will be held on the proposal is scheduled. A separate public hearing notice with the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission will also be issued pursuant to the Walla Walla Municipal Code. The following listed permits and/or authorizations have been requested in the application: Municipal Code Amendment. The following listed permits and/or authorizations, if any, may be required for the proposal but are not included in the present application: N/A. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the application will be processed in accordance with the WWMC Level V review process. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan/Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed code provisions, development standards, and regulations may apply to the application and mitigation of proposal impacts: WWMC Titles 20 and 21.The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the proposal is consistent with applicable development regulations, or, in the absence of applicable regulations, the Walla Walla comprehensive plan/environmental impact statement.
SEPA lead agency: City of Walla Walla. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the following identified departments, agencies, and/or authorities may have jurisdiction over some part of the application: State of Washington. The SEPA Responsible Official has determined that the application, environmental checklist, Walla Walla Comprehensive plan/Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed environmental documents and/or studies may be used to evaluate the proposal. Copies of these materials may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA. At this time, the Applicant has been requested to provide the following additional information and/or studies: None identified. The Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the following listed conditions are being considered to mitigate environmental impacts: None identified. The City of Walla Walla preliminarily determined that, in addition to the applicant and any general public notice that may be required, the following identified parties are entitled to notice of the application/proposal: available on request. For additional information, please contact the City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. (509) 524-4710. (Pub. Oct. 18, 2021)
