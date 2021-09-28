NOTICE OF APPLICATION / ODNS
Notice is hereby given on this date, 9/28/2021, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the CDD office at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, appeal rights are outlined in Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.11.
The CDD is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is:
[ ] categorically exempt under SEPA
[X] subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following determination: Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• SEPA Checklist (SEPA21-012), dated 05/08/2021, signed 09/13/2021
• Geologically hazardous areas (seismic hazard with a moderate to high liquefaction susceptibility) report prepared by Michael Black, PE, dated 06/25/2021.
• Elevation Certificate, prepared by Richard S Russum, PLS, dated 9/10/2021.
• Corrections for Elevation Certificate prepared by Don Sims, Associate Planner, CFM, dated 9/22/2021
• Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) 12-10-0991P-530194
• WSEC Compliance Code Summary, dated 8/31/2021
• Preliminary Site Plan, prepared by Knutzen Engineering,
dated 4/26/2021
• Preliminary Building Plans, prepared by Brad Wallace, PE, dated 05/14/2021
• Joint Aquatic Resource Permit Application (JARPA) Form (SHR21-003), signed 6/28/2021 and 9/10/2021
These documents are located at the office of the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the County and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: BJORN JOHNSON CONSTRUCTION LLC; PO BOX 16780; MISSOULA MT, 59808
2. Property Owners: SNAKE RIVER AGRICULTURE LLC; 2699 ROAD 68; PASCO, WA 99301
3. Application filing date: 9/16/2021
4. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: 9/22/2021
5. Location and description of proposed action: This project proposal will construct a 100’ x 200’ building used as offices and storage area by a construction company. The site is within 200’ of the Snake River’s ordinary high watermark therefore, a Shoreline Conditional Use Development Permit is required. This site is located in the high intensity designation under the Walla Walla County Shoreline Management Plan (SMP). The project site is located at 396 Grain Terminal Rd, Burbank, WA 99323 (APN 300802120013), in the Heavy Industrial zoning district.
6. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location: Industrial
7. Zoning map designation for the location: Heavy Industrial
8. Shoreline Environment: High Intensity
9. Required Permits: Building Permit, Shoreline Conditional
Use Permit
10. Development Regulations: WWCC 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; Chapter 18.04 – Environmental Protection; Chapter 17.18 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Walla Walla County Shoreline Master Program (SMP).
11. Comments on this application must be submitted in writing to the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Any person desiring to submit written comments concerning an application or desiring to receive notification of the final decision concerning the proposal as expeditiously as possible after the issuance of decision, may submit the comments or requests for decisions to the Department within fourteen days following the date of final publication of the notice of application. Comments must be received by the Department before 5:00 PM on the following date: October 12, 2021.
12. A public hearing will be held on this proposal; but it has not been scheduled yet.
13. The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner.
For additional information please contact the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; 509-524-2610; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Staff Contact: Don Sims, Associate Planner, 509-524-2618. This Notice of Application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code 14.07.080. (Pub. Sept. 28, 2021)
