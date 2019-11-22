NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: City of College Place Well No. 4 Project /
CUP19-006
Application type: Conditional Use Permit
Applicant: City of College Place, c/o Robert Gordon
625 S. College Avenue; College Place, WA 99324
Property owner: First Baptist Church of Walla Walla
3170 Peppers Bridge Road; Walla Walla, WA 99362
Project description: Construct a new well building, approximately 800 square feet in size, for the new City of College Place Well No. 4 Project. This well will provide municipal drinking water to address reliability issues in the existing City of College Place system. The utility facility will pump and treat water on site; the building will contain electrical equipment. Site improvements would include an asphalt driveway and parking pad, water main connection piping, a stormwater detention pond, wastewater drain piping, and site fencing.
Project location: The site is located at the intersection of Peppers Bridge Road and McMinn Road in the Rural Residential 5-acre (RR-5) zoning district (APN 350601230028, 350601230039). The city has obtained a Perpetual Utility Easement for this project.
Other required permits: Building Permit, Access Permit,
Public Works Variance
Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses
Date submitted: 11/18/2019
Notice date: 11/20/2019
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on December 9, 2019. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the docket number indicated above.
Send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, Acting Director, 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Walla Walla County Public Services Building
Basement Conference Room, 310 W. Poplar Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS
EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 12/9/2019 PUBLIC HEARING.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner,
at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation
provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. 11/22/2019)