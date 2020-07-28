BEFORE THE WASHINGTON STATE
DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY
YAKIMA, WASHINGTON
NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO CHANGE PLACE AND PURPOSE OF USE AS AUTHORIZED UNDER PERMIT NOS. G4-29828, G4-31104, AND G4-31105 AND CERTIFICATE NOS. G4-CV1-4P228, G4-CV1-4P229, G4-CV1-4P230, G4-CV1-4P231, G4-30233, G4-30234, AND G4-31111; AND NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A NEW MITIGATED APPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC WATERS UNDER APPLICATION NO. G4-36100.
TAKE NOTICE: That on May 27, 2020, Auvil Fruit Company (Auvil), of Orondo, Washington applied to change the place of use and purpose of use under ten water rights by submitting corresponding change applications.
Current Water Right Nos.: G4-CV1-4P228, G4-CV1-4P229, G4-CV1-4P230, G4-CV1-4P231, G4-30233, G4-30234, G4-31111, G4-29828, G4-31104, and G4-31105.
Respective Change Application Nos.: CG4-CV1-4P228@1, CG4-CV1-4P229@1, CG4-CV1-4P230@1, CG4-CV1-4P231@1, CG4-30233C@1, CG4-30234C@1, CG4-31111C@1, CG4-29828P@1, CG4-31104P@1, and CG4-31105P@1.
Certificate G4-CV1-4P228, under priority date of June 1, 1942, authorizes the withdrawal of 2,000 gpm and 1,000 acre-feet per year with the point of withdrawal located within the SE¼NE¼ Sec. 21, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M. for the irrigation of 200 acres from 4/1 to 10/31.
Certificate G4-CV1-4P229, under priority date of May 1, 1943, authorizes the withdrawal of 400 gpm and 200 acre-feet per year with the point of withdrawal located within the SW¼SW¼ Sec. 16, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M. for the irrigation of 40 acres from 4/1 to 10/31.
Certificate G4-CV1-4P230, under priority date of April 1, 1944, authorizes the withdrawal of 400 gpm and 200 acre-feet per year with the point of withdrawal located within Government Lot 2 of Sec. 15, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M. for the irrigation of 40 acres from 4/1 to 10/31.
Certificate G4-CV1-4P231, under priority date of May 1, 1943, authorizes the withdrawal of 1,600 gpm and 800 acre-feet per year with the point of withdrawal located within the SE¼NE¼ Sec. 16, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M. for the irrigation of 160 acres from 4/1 to 10/31.
Certificate G4-30233, under priority date of April 13, 1990, authorizes the withdrawal of 3,500 gpm and 61.8 acre-feet per year from 3/1 to 4/30 for frost protection, and 3,500 gpm and 1,180 acre-feet per year from 4/1 to 10/31 for irrigation of 200 acres with the point of withdrawal located within the NE¼SW¼ Sec. 10, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M.
Certificate G4-30234, under priority date of April 13, 1990, authorizes the withdrawal of 3,500 gpm and 61.8 acre-feet per year from 3/1 to 4/30 for frost protection, and 3,500 gpm and 590 acre-feet per year from 4/1 to 10/31 for irrigation of 100 acres with the point of withdrawal located within the NE¼SE¼ Sec. 9, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M.
Certificate G4-31111, under priority date of December 10, 1991, authorizes the withdrawal of 21,000 gpm and 371.2 acre-feet per year from 3/1 to 4/30 for frost protection, and 2,268 gpm and 1,338 acre-feet per year from 4/1 to 10/31 for irrigation of 226.75 acres from two points of withdrawal located within the SW¼SE¼ and SE¼NE¼ of Section 16 and two within the SE¼NW¼ of Section 21, all in T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M.
Permit G4-29828, under priority date of October 5, 1988, authorizes the withdrawal of 2,700 gpm and 47.7 acre-feet per year from 3/1 to 4/30 for frost protection, and 750 gpm and 442.5 acre-feet per year from 4/1 to 10/31 for irrigation of 75 acres with the point of withdrawal located within the SE¼NW¼ Sec. 21, T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M.
Permit G4-31104, under priority date of December 10, 1991, authorizes the withdrawal of 10,000 gpm and 176.8 acre-feet per year from 3/1 to 4/30 for frost protection, and 3,500 gpm and 2,065 acre-feet per year from 4/1 through 10/31 for irrigation of 350 acres with four points of withdrawal located within the SW¼SE¼ Sec. 33 in T. 16. N, R. 23 E.W.M., and the SW¼SW¼ Sec. 3, NE¼SE¼ Sec. 4, and NW¼NW¼ Sec. 10, all in T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M.
Permit G4-31105, under priority date of December 10, 1991, authorizes the withdrawal of 5,000 gpm and 88.4 acre-feet per year from 3/1 to 4/30 for frost protection, and 1,600 gpm and 944 acre-feet per year from 4/1 to 10/31 for irrigation of 160 acres with four points of withdrawal located within the SW¼SE¼ Sec. 33 in T. 16. N, R. 23 E.W.M., and the SW¼SW¼ Sec. 3, NE¼SE¼ Sec. 4, and NW¼NW¼ Sec. 10, all in T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M.
The ten change applications propose to change the purpose and place of use of Auvil’s water rights to instream flow and mitigation. The transfer to instream flow is intended to benefit the Columbia River from the historic points of withdrawal to the Bonneville Dam.
TAKE NOTICE: That on May 27, 2020, Auvil of Orondo, Washington under Application No. G4-36100, applied to appropriate groundwater as fully mitigated by the ten above mentioned Auvil water rights transferred to Ecology’s trust water program. Application No. G4-36100 requests 14,000 gallons per minute and 3,700 acre-feet per year for irrigation of 1,250 acres and 45,700 gallons per minute and 807.7 acre-feet per year for frost protection from 3/1 through 10/31 from ten points of withdrawal located within a portion of Sec. 33, T. 16 N, R. 23 E.W.M., and portions of Sections 3, 4, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 21 of T. 15 N, R. 23 E.W.M. bounded on the west by Huntzinger and Auvil Roads and on the east by the Columbia River, in a portion of Sec. 33 of T. 16 N, R. 23 E.W.M., and portions of Sec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 15, 16, 20, and 21 of T. 15 N, R 23 E.W.M, bounded on the west by Huntzinger and Auvil Roads and on the east by the Columbia River.
Protests or objections to the approval of these applications must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, and filed with the Department of Ecology Cashiering Unit, P.O. Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from July 26, 2020) (Pub. July 21 & 28, 2020)