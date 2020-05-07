NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the

Walla Walla County Community

Development Department (CDD)

File name/Docket #: Rear Setback Variance/VAR20-002

Application type: VARIANCE, MINOR

Applicant: ALL AMERICAN BARNS, 5526A W VAN GIESEN ST

WEST RICHLAND,  WA, 99353

Owner: JAMISON, SCOTT & HILARY

203 JILL MARIE ST, BURBANK, WA 99323

Project description: Rear yard setback to 5’. Rear yard setback adjustment to reduce the rear setback to 5-feet for a proposed detached accessory structure of 1,800-square feet. The site is located generally at 203 JILL MARIE ST (APN # 310807560307), in the Burbank Residential zoning district.

Required Permits: Building Permit

Development Regulations: WWCC 17.18.020 (footnote 7)

Date of application: 4/10/2020

Date determined complete: 4/30/2020

Date of notice: 5/7/2020

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends May 21, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate

Planner, at 509-524-2618 or   commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. May 7, 2020)