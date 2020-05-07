NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community
Development Department (CDD)
File name/Docket #: Rear Setback Variance/VAR20-002
Application type: VARIANCE, MINOR
Applicant: ALL AMERICAN BARNS, 5526A W VAN GIESEN ST
WEST RICHLAND, WA, 99353
Owner: JAMISON, SCOTT & HILARY
203 JILL MARIE ST, BURBANK, WA 99323
Project description: Rear yard setback to 5’. Rear yard setback adjustment to reduce the rear setback to 5-feet for a proposed detached accessory structure of 1,800-square feet. The site is located generally at 203 JILL MARIE ST (APN # 310807560307), in the Burbank Residential zoning district.
Required Permits: Building Permit
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.18.020 (footnote 7)
Date of application: 4/10/2020
Date determined complete: 4/30/2020
Date of notice: 5/7/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends May 21, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate
Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. May 7, 2020)