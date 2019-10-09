NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Rear setback adjustment, shop/VAR19-005
Application type: VARIANCE, SIDE/REAR YARD ADJUSTMENT
Applicant: TRIPLE J CONSTRUCTION, 2530 BOMBING RANGE RD
WEST RICHLAND WA, 99353
Owner: LESSARD, JUSTIN D, 451 MERRY LN, BURBANK, WA 99323
Project description: Rear yard adjustment to reduce the rear setback to 10-feet for a proposed residential shop building. The site is located generally at 451 MERRY LN (APN 310807560124),
in the BR zoning district.
Required Permits: Building Permit (B19-0322)
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.18.020 (footnote 7)
Date of application: 9/5/2019
Date determined complete: 10/3/2019
Date of notice: 10/9/2019
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 10/23/2019. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Oct. 9, 2019)