NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Dog Grooming, 1610 Reser Rd/HO21-005
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, TYPE II
Applicant/Owner: MENTZER AARON & JAMIE, 1610 RESER RD
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: Proposed home occupation for a dog grooming business. Proposed business will utilize approximately 700 square feet of interior space and 50 square feet of exterior space. The site is located generally at 1610 Reser Road (APN 360734320016), in the Rural Residential 5 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table
Date of application: 5/21/2021
Date determined complete: 6/15/2021
Date of notice: 6/18/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends July 2, 2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. June 18, 2021)