NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Quincy Meadows Manufactured Home Park

(BMB Development)/CUP19-003

Application type: Conditional Use Permit

Applicant: Brad Beauchamp, 4001 S Vancouver, Kennewick, WA, 99337

Owner: Jerry and Sheryl Harris, and Silverado, LLC, 1257 Hanson Loop Road, Burbank, WA 99323

Project description: Conditional use permit application for Quincy Meadows, a 330-unit manufactured home park that would be located between Quincy and Hanson Loop Roads in the Burbank Urban Growth Area.  The property is zoned Burbank Residential. The manufactured homes would be owned by individual property owners, but the land would be under long-term lease and retained by the owners of the development.  

The site is located generally at QUINCY RD

(APN 300812510090, 300812510091, 300812510092).

Other Required Permits/Approvals: SEPA Environmental Review (SEPA18-010), Construction Stormwater General Permit (Ecology),

Access Permit (County Public Works)

Development Regulations: WWCC Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses

WWCC 17.18.020 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions

WWCC Chapter 17.20 – Development Standards –

Off-street Parking and Loading Areas

WWCC Chapter 18.12 – Environmental Policy

WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection

WWCC Chapter 15.08 – Manufactured Homes/Commercial Coaches

Notice Date: 8/20/2019

Completeness Date: 7/1/2019

Application Date: 6/3/2019

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner after a public hearing.  The public hearing has not been scheduled.  The comment period for this notice is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice (ending on 9/5/2019), but public comments will be accepted until the close of the record for the hearing.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and WWCC 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner/Acting Director

310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362

commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Hearing Examiner’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Superior Court as provided for in Section 14.11.040; provided that no final decision of the Hearing Examiner may be appealed to Superior Court unless such party has first brought a timely motion for reconsideration of the Hearing Examiner’s decision pursuant to Section 14.11.060.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Aug. 21, 2019)

