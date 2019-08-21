NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Quincy Meadows Manufactured Home Park
(BMB Development)/CUP19-003
Application type: Conditional Use Permit
Applicant: Brad Beauchamp, 4001 S Vancouver, Kennewick, WA, 99337
Owner: Jerry and Sheryl Harris, and Silverado, LLC, 1257 Hanson Loop Road, Burbank, WA 99323
Project description: Conditional use permit application for Quincy Meadows, a 330-unit manufactured home park that would be located between Quincy and Hanson Loop Roads in the Burbank Urban Growth Area. The property is zoned Burbank Residential. The manufactured homes would be owned by individual property owners, but the land would be under long-term lease and retained by the owners of the development.
The site is located generally at QUINCY RD
(APN 300812510090, 300812510091, 300812510092).
Other Required Permits/Approvals: SEPA Environmental Review (SEPA18-010), Construction Stormwater General Permit (Ecology),
Access Permit (County Public Works)
Development Regulations: WWCC Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses
WWCC 17.18.020 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions
WWCC Chapter 17.20 – Development Standards –
Off-street Parking and Loading Areas
WWCC Chapter 18.12 – Environmental Policy
WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection
WWCC Chapter 15.08 – Manufactured Homes/Commercial Coaches
Notice Date: 8/20/2019
Completeness Date: 7/1/2019
Application Date: 6/3/2019
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner after a public hearing. The public hearing has not been scheduled. The comment period for this notice is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice (ending on 9/5/2019), but public comments will be accepted until the close of the record for the hearing. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and WWCC 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner/Acting Director
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Hearing Examiner’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Superior Court as provided for in Section 14.11.040; provided that no final decision of the Hearing Examiner may be appealed to Superior Court unless such party has first brought a timely motion for reconsideration of the Hearing Examiner’s decision pursuant to Section 14.11.060.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Aug. 21, 2019)