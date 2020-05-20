NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Stoddard Rear Yard Setback Variance/
VAR20-003
Application type: VARIANCE, MINOR
Applicant: STODDARD, JOHN ROBERT & GINA R
1848 CATALPA LANE, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: STODDARD, JOHN ROBERT & GINA R
1848 CATALPA LANE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: The applicants request to reduce the required rear yard setback for an eight (8) foot by twelve (12) foot garden shed from 20 feet to five (5) feet. The site is located generally at 1848 CATALPA LN (APN 360734210027), in the R-96 zoning district.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.08.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 5/11/2020
Date determined complete: 5/15/2020
Date of notice: 5/20/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 6/3/2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. May 20, 2020)