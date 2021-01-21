NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Side Setback Variance/VAR20-010
Application type: SIDE YARD VARIANCE
Applicant: GORDON DAVID A & LYNETTE M, 3320 RANCH RD
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: GORDON DAVID A & LYNETTE M, 3320 RANCH RD
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Side yard adjustment variance application to reduce required side yard setback from 10 feet to 9 feet for an accessory building of approximately 392 square feet in size. The site is located generally at 3320 Ranch Rd (APN 360604540021) in the Rural Residential-5 (RR-5) zoning district.
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.18.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 11/30/2020
Date determined complete: 1/13/2021
Date of notice: 1/21/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 2/4/2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Jan. 21, 2021)