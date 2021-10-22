NOTICE OF APPLICATION/PROPOSAL,
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. FILE# CUP-21-0003.
Notice is hereby given on this date: October 22, 2021, that the development application/proposal described in this notice have been filed with the City of Walla Walla Development Services. The application/proposal documents may be reviewed by visiting the Development Services Department at 55 East Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or visiting the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
Notice is also hereby given by the City of Walla Walla that a Public Hearing will be held on the application/proposal by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. at the City Hall in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). Members of the public may also attend and participate in the public hearing virtually, by using this Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82297666827 or calling: 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 822 9766 6827. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that this proposal is categorically exempt under Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement, issued May 22, 2018. These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated below. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Applicant: Mark Jensen/Gary Baden, 312 Artesia Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Application filing date: October 12, 2021. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: October 14, 2021. Location and description of proposed actions: 312 Artesia Avenue, APN 350725510211. The applicant is requesting a Level 3 review/Conditional Use Permit to expand the existing non-conforming commercial structure, by approximately 560 square feet, as a retail and wood working operation. Relevant code provisions for the applications: Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) 20.216 Conditional Use, WWMC 20.212 Nonconforming Situations. Permits not included in this application that are required for proposal: Building permit. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location: Residential. Zoning map designation for the location: RN, Neighborhood Residential. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 P.M. on the following date: November 5, 2021. Comments may also be submitted at the Public Hearing on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet with all submitted documents will be available for review at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department office and City website. (Pub. Oct. 22, 2021)
