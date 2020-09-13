NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Noble 2 Lot Short Plat/SUB20-006, CAP20-020

Application type: SUBDIVISION

Applicant: NOBLE, CRAIG & JILL, 86 CORKRUM RD

WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Owner: CORKRUM-NOBLE FARMS INC, 86 CORKRUM RD

WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

Project description: The Applicants propose a two-lot subdivision. One lot is proposed to be 2.5 acres in size, and one lot is proposed to be 173.44 acres. The site is located generally at 10547 N HWY 125 (APN 350801110003 & APN 350802110003), in the Primary Agriculture 40 zoning district. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: fish and wildlife conservation area (terrestrial habitat for ferruginous hawk), and  geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard areas and moderate to high liquefaction).

Required Permits: Critical Areas

Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions

Date of application: 8/21/2020

Date determined complete:  8/31/2020

Date of notice: 9/13/2020

    

 REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 9/27/2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner

310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362

commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Sept. 13, 2020)