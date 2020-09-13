NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Noble 2 Lot Short Plat/SUB20-006, CAP20-020
Application type: SUBDIVISION
Applicant: NOBLE, CRAIG & JILL, 86 CORKRUM RD
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: CORKRUM-NOBLE FARMS INC, 86 CORKRUM RD
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: The Applicants propose a two-lot subdivision. One lot is proposed to be 2.5 acres in size, and one lot is proposed to be 173.44 acres. The site is located generally at 10547 N HWY 125 (APN 350801110003 & APN 350802110003), in the Primary Agriculture 40 zoning district. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: fish and wildlife conservation area (terrestrial habitat for ferruginous hawk), and geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard areas and moderate to high liquefaction).
Required Permits: Critical Areas
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 8/21/2020
Date determined complete: 8/31/2020
Date of notice: 9/13/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 9/27/2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Sept. 13, 2020)