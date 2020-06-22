NOTICE OF APPLICATION / ODNS
Notice is hereby given on this date, 6/22/2020, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD). The application/proposal may be reviewed at the CDD office at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, appeal rights are outlined in Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.11
The CDD is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is:
[ ] categorically exempt under SEPA
[X] subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following determination:
Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• SEPA Checklist(SEPA20-005), dated 5-21-2020
• Conditional Use Permit Application(CUP20-003), dated 5-21-2020
• Critical Areas Permit Application(CAP20-011), dated 5-21-2020
• Variance Application(VAR20-005), dated 5-29-2020
• Site Plan(CUP20-003), submitted 5-22-2020
• Preliminary Liquefaction Assessment by Anderson Perry
& Assoc(CAP20-011), dated 4-7-2020
• Exhibit A (CUP20-003), submitted 5-22-2020
• Attachment A(VAR20-005), submitted 5-29-2020
• Legal Description(CUP20-003), submitted 5-22-2020
• Boundary Line Adjustment Survey, recorded 7-15-2019
These documents are located at the office of the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the County and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: CONSOLIDATED IRRIG DIST #14; PO BOX 656;
COLLEGE PLACE WA, 99324
2. Property Owners: CONSOLIDATED IRRIG DIST #14; PO BOX 656; COLLEGE PLACE, WA 99324
3. Application filing date: 5/22/2020
4. Date the application was determined to be substantially complete: 6/17/2020
5. Location and description of proposed action:
The site, APN 350726521528, is located generally on WALLULA AVE, east of 1278 Wallula Ave and west of 1210 Wallula Ave. The proposed project includes removing one of two an existing onsite storage buildings, remodeling one of two existing onsite storage buildings into offices and a shop/maintenance building for Consolidated Irrigation District 14, the construction of a new well and 12-foot by 16-foot pump house, one or two future water reservoir tanks 55-feet in diameter and 33 to 50 feet in height, and a future solar panel area.
6. Comprehensive plan map designation for the location:
7. Zoning map designation for the location: Rural Residential 5
8. Shoreline Environment: Not Applicable
9. Required Permits: Conditional Use Permit, Critical Areas Permit, Variance, Building Permit
10. Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection; Chapter 18.04 – Environmental Policy; Section 17.16.014 – Permitted Uses table; Chapter 17.20 Development Standards – Off-street Parking and Loading Areas;
Chapter 17.18 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 17.20 – Conditional Uses; Chapter 17.44 -Variances.
11. Comments on this application must be submitted in writing to the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Any person desiring to submit written comments concerning an application, or desiring to receive notification of the final decision concerning the proposal as expeditiously as possible after the issuance of decision, may submit the comments or requests for decisions to the Department within fourteen days following the date of final publication of the notice of application. Comments must be received by the Department before 5:00 PM on the following date: July 6, 2020.
12. A public hearing will be held on this proposal; but it has not been scheduled yet.
13. The decision on this application will be made by the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner.
For additional information please contact the CDD at 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362; 509-524-2610; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Staff Contact: JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, 509-524-2626.
This Notice of Application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code 14.07.080. (Pub. June 22, 2020)