NOTICE OF APPLICATION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given on this date; September 28, 2021 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324.
Proposal: Annexation of property located at 995 NE C Street into the municipal boundaries of the City of College Place.
Name of Applicant: Trudy and Donald Sharp, 995 NE C Street
College Place, WA 99324
Date of Application: May 24, 2021
Date of Completeness/Consistency: May 24, 2021
Current Use of the Property: Residential
Comprehensive Plan map designation: Commercial
Zoning map designation: Proposed Zoning is SFR –
Single Family Residential
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Written comments must be received by 4:00p.m. on October 12, 2021. Public Testimony will be accepted during the City Council meeting. For additional information, please contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at jrickard@cpwa.us or
509-394-8524.
Public Hearing: The College Place City Council will hold a Public Hearing October 12, 2021, 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Zoom attendee link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86518241906
Zoom ID No. 865 1824 1906
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings, and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. (Pub. Sept. 28, 2021)
