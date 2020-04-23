Before The Franklin County Water Conservancy Board
Franklin County, Washington
Notice Of Application And Public Hearing
TAKE NOTICE: That on 11/7/2019, Burbank Irrigation District #4 of Burbank, WA filed application with the Franklin County Water Conservancy Board (FCWCB) to change/transfer the place of use and to add a point of diversion/withdrawal under water right change authorization No. G3-26578C; FCWCB number: FRAN-19-04.
That said Certificate, under priority date 6/30/1980, authorizes the withdrawal of 1,250 gpm and 616 ac-ft/yr from four (4) wells located at: 1.) SE¼SE¼ of section 2; 2.) SE¼SE¼ of section 2; 3.) NE¼NE¼ section 11, All WITHIN T. 8N., R. 30 E.W.M; and 4.) NE¼SW¼ section 35 T. 9N., R. 31 E.W.M. That said right authorizes water to be used, continuously, for municipal water supply, within the area served by Burbank Irrigation District #4 located within the SE¼ of section 2; the SW¼ of section 1; and the NE¼ of section 11, ALL WITHIN T. 8N., R. 30 E.W.M.; ALSO ~34 acres in parcel #310935310003 generally located within the NE¼SW¼ and NW¼SW¼ section 35 T. 9N., R. 31 E.W.M., ALL WITHIN Walla Walla County, Washington.
That the applicant proposes to change/transfer the place of use to include the City of Pasco municipal water service area as described within the current City of Pasco Comprehensive Water System Plan, and to add a point of withdrawal located within the NE¼SW¼ section 14 T. 9N., R. 29 E.W.M., Franklin County, Washington.
A public hearing will be held on the proposed change/transfer request on May 7, 2020 at 1724 E. Superior St., Pasco, WA at 4:00 p.m.
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with: Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the board regarding the application(s). The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application(s). The application(s) will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings, contact the FCWCB for time and location of meetings. Additionally, the FCWCB will consider written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to its offices located at: FCWCB, 1724 E. Superior St, Pasco WA 99301, Attn: Mark Nielson; phone (509) 416-0440 Ext. 101. (Pub. April 23 & 30, 2020)