BEFORE THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Notice of Application to Add Three Points of Withdrawal and Change the Place of Use to Ground Water Certificate
No. G3-28425C
TAKE NOTICE: That on February 5, 2020, William McClung of Touchet, Washington filed application number WALL-20-02 with the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board to add four (4) points of withdrawal and change the place of use under Ground Water Certificate No. G3-28425C.
That Cert. No. G3-28425C, under priority date of January 7, 1988, authorizes withdrawal of 450 gallons per minute, 153 acre-feet per year, for the supplemental irrigation of 33 acres. That the authorized point of withdrawal and authorized place of use are both within the N½S½SW¼ of Sec. 8, T. 6 N., R. 35 E.W.M.
The applicant proposes to add four points of withdrawal, all located within the N½S½SW¼ of Sec. 8, T. 6 N., R. 35 E.W.M., and to add the following parcel to the place of use: Beginning at the SW corner of the N½S½SW¼ of Sec. 8, T. 6 N., R. 35 E.W.M., and running thence north, 240 feet; thence east 250 feet; thence south, 240 feet, thence west 250 feet to the point of beginning, ALL WITHIN T. 6 N., R. 35 E.W.M.
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from February 27, 2020.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the Water Board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings to be held on the first Wednesday of each month until completion of application. Additionally, the Water Board may receive written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to: Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. Feb. 20 & 27, 2020)