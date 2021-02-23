NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Brinkman 2 lot Short Plat/SUB21-001/
CAP21-004
Application type: SUBDIVISION
Applicant: BRINKMANN, TYLER & DWAYNE, 22715 VOGEL RD,
CARLYLE, IL, 62231
Owner: BRINKMANN, TYLER & DWAYNE, 22715 VOGEL RD,
CARLYLE, IL 62231
Project description: The Applicants propose a two-lot subdivision. Lot 1, the cluster lot, is proposed to be 1.48 acres in size, and Lot 2, the resource parcel, is proposed to be 638.7 acres. The site is located generally at 1755 SIMS RD (APN 340819000001), in the Primary Agriculture 40 zoning district. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: Geologically Hazardous Areas (Steep Slopes) and Habitat Conservation Areas (Ferruginous Hawk).
Required Permits: Critical Areas
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions;
WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands; WWCC Chapter 17.18 –
Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 2/2/2021
Date determined complete: 2/19/2021
Date of notice: 2/23/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 3/9/2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, at 506-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Feb. 23, 2021)