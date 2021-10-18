NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Reduce rear setback to 12’ for SFD/VAR21-003

Application type: VARIANCE

Applicant:  PEBLEY, ANDREW T & LESLIE, 128 N 2ND AVE,

UNIT 3327, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Owner: PEBLEY, ANDREW T & LESLIE, 128 N 2ND AVE, UNIT 3327

WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

Project description: Variance application to reduce required rear yard setback required for non-farm-related development in Walla Walla County Code 17.31.060.R from 50-feet to 12-feet. The site is located at 30 Birdseye View, Walla Walla, WA (APN 350603610001) and located in the Agriculture Residential (AR-10) zoning district.

Development Regulations: WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Development Standards – Cluster Development on Resource Lands; WWCC 17.18.020 – Table of density and dimensional standards.

Date of application: 9/9/2021

Date determined complete:  10/7/2021

Date of notice: 10/18/2021

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 11/1/2021.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, 509-524-2618, or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Oct. 18, 2021)

