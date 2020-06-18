NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Rear and side yard setback request to
5’/VAR20-004
Application type: VARIANCE, Minor
Applicant: RUFF, GAYL A, 1460 STURM AVE
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: RUFF, JAMES D & GAYL A, 1460 STURM AVE
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: The applicants request to reduce the required rear and side yard setbacks to five (5) feet for a fourteen (14) foot by ten (10) foot shed. Rear setback requirements are typically 20 feet, side requirements are 10-feet. The site is located generally at 1460 STURM AVE (APN 360728600003), in the R-96 zoning district.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.08.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 5/21/2020
Date determined complete: 6/11/2020
Date of notice: 6/18/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 7/2/2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. June 18, 2020)