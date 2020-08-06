NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #s: Rogers 2 lot Short Plat/SUB20-004 CAP20-015
Application type: SUBDIVISION, CRITICAL AREAS
Applicant/Owner: ROGERS, MYRON & WANDA, 36 KERLEY DR
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: Rogers’ Short Plat. The applicant has submitted a 2-lot short plat subdivision application for an 11.13-acre site within the Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) zoning district. The project is located on Kerley Drive (APN 350602420027). The proposed Lot 1 contains three existing residential structures and appurtenances. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard areas with slopes greater than 15%) and critical aquifer recharge areas (Walla Walla River Shallow Gravel Aquifer CARA).
Required Permits: **None identified
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code Title 16 –
Subdivisions; Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection
Date of application: 7/2/2020
Date determined complete: 7/27/2020
Date of notice: 8/6/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends August 20, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Aug. 6, 2020)