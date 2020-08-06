NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the

Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #s: Rogers 2 lot Short Plat/SUB20-004 CAP20-015

Application type: SUBDIVISION, CRITICAL AREAS

Applicant/Owner:    ROGERS, MYRON & WANDA, 36 KERLEY DR

WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Project description: Rogers’ Short Plat. The applicant has submitted a 2-lot short plat subdivision application for an 11.13-acre site within the Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) zoning district. The project is located on Kerley Drive (APN 350602420027). The proposed Lot 1 contains three existing residential structures and appurtenances. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard areas with slopes greater than 15%) and critical aquifer recharge areas (Walla Walla River Shallow Gravel Aquifer CARA).  

Required Permits: **None identified

Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code Title 16 –

Subdivisions; Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection

Date of application:    7/2/2020

Date determined complete:  7/27/2020

Date of notice:  8/6/2020

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends August 20, 2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Aug. 6, 2020)