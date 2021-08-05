NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Dozier & Smith 3-Lot Short Plat/SUB21-011/CAP21-018
Application type: SUBDIVISION/CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT
Applicants: DOZIER, PERRY & DARLEEN, 262 CONNOVER RD
WAITSBURG WA, 99361
Owners: DOZIER, PERRY & DARLEEN, 262 CONNOVER RD
WAITSBURG, WA 99361
SMITH, GLEN & ADELLE, 1436 COPPEI RD
WAITSBURG, WA 99361
Project description: The Applicants propose to subdivide a 322-acre property into 3 lots. The proposal will create two resource parcels and 5.11 acre a farm centered lot. The subject property is generally located at 1684 Preston Ranch Road in Waitsburg (APN 370921310002) in the Primary Agriculture 40 zoning district. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard areas with slopes greater than 15%).
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 7/20/2021
Date determined complete: 7/27/2021
Date of notice: 8/5/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends August 19, 2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Aug. 5, 2021)