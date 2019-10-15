NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Los Oidos Short Plat Revisions / SUB19-007
Application type: SHORT SUBDIVISION – MAJOR REVISION
Applicant/Owner: SHELTON, CLOUGH & KATHLEEN
1348 E 3RD AVE, SALT LAKE CITY UT, 84103
Project description: Modify the Los Oidos preliminary short plat which was approved on January 13, 2015 (P14-148). The site is approximately 145-acres, located generally at 3370 COTTONWOOD RD (APN 360604410005). This is located south and east of the intersection of Cottonwood and Kendall Roads in the General Agriculture 20-acre (GA-20) zoning district. The approved short plat contains 4-lots; the smallest lot area was 23-acres.
The proposed revisions would eliminate two lots and reconfigure the short plat under Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments. The proposed reconfigured short plat would contain one new 2-acre residential lot and a 152-acre resource parcel. The private road would be eliminated, and the new residential lot would utilize a driveway from Cottonwood Road.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 17.31 –
Development Standards – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands
Date of application: 4/5/2019
Date determined complete: 5/3/2019
Date of notice: 7/2/2019
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends July 18, 2019. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Oct. 15, 2019)