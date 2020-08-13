NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Variance: Rear setback reduced from 25 ft to 10ft/VAR20-007
Application type: VARIANCE/Minor
Applicant: TRIPLE J CONSTRUCTION, 2530 BOMBING RANGE RD
WEST RICHLAND WA, 99353
Owner: LANGDELL, BRADLEY, 165 MERRY LN, BURBANK, WA 99323
Project description: Minor variance application to reduce rear yard setback from 25’ to 10’ for a 30’ x 48’ accessory structure. The site is located at 165 Merry Lane (APN 310807560401), in the Burbank Residential zoning district.
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.18.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 7/10/2020
Date determined complete: 8/5/2020
Date of notice: 8/13/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends August 27, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Aug. 13, 2020)