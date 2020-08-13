NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the

Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #:  Variance: Rear setback reduced from 25 ft to 10ft/VAR20-007

Application type: VARIANCE/Minor

Applicant:  TRIPLE J CONSTRUCTION, 2530 BOMBING RANGE RD

WEST RICHLAND WA, 99353

Owner:  LANGDELL, BRADLEY, 165 MERRY LN, BURBANK, WA 99323

Project description: Minor variance application to reduce rear yard setback from 25’ to 10’ for a 30’ x 48’ accessory structure. The site is located at 165 Merry Lane (APN 310807560401), in the Burbank Residential zoning district.  

Development Regulations:  Walla Walla County Code

17.18.020(7), 17.44.018

Date of application:  7/10/2020

Date determined complete:  8/5/2020

Date of notice:  8/13/2020

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends August 27, 2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362,  commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Aug. 13, 2020)