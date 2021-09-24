NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
OF THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION (VIRTUAL)
The Walla Walla County Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to discuss the submitted the 2021 Preliminary Docket of Non-County Development Regulations and Comprehensive Plan Amendment Applications which includes two proposals.
• ZCA21-001 – Yellowhawk Resort, LLC. Type III Winery Zoning Code Amendments: Amend Section 17.16.014 – Permitted Uses Table to make Type III Winery permitted in the Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) district via the conditional use permit process.
• CPA21-001 – Martin Airport, LLC., Airport Overlay District:
Amend the Walla Walla County Comprehensive Plan and zoning Code to create an overlay zoning district around Martin Airfield. The proposed overlay district will restrict building height and land use intensity directly adjacent to the runway for safety. Proposal will also place new “Martin Airport Overlay (AO) District” Chapter in Title 17 – Zoning of the Walla Walla County Code. The proposal will also amend Section 17.16.014 – Permitted Uses Table to make Airport and Aircraft Landing Field – Agricultural permitted outright within the Light Industrial zoning district.
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Wednesday October 6, 2021, at 6:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Location: This hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
The County can provide access to equipment
to members of the public without access to technology to participate. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available approximately one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Cisco Webex system, we can do that too.
The Planning Commission, following the public hearing, will make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners on whether the above application should be included on the 2021 Final Docket.
The process for establishing the Final Docket is included in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapters 14.10 and 14.15 which outlines the criteria for consideration. The Board may then adopt the Planning Commission’s recommended Final Docket at a regular public meeting without a public hearing pursuant to WWCC Section 14.10.060(E) and 14.15.060(E). Alternatively, if a majority of the Board decides to add or subtract amendments from the recommended Final Docket, another public hearing will be held.
The decision of the Board of County Commissioners to place an amendment on the Final Docket does not constitute a decision that the substance of any proposed amendment should or will be adopted. If placed on the Final Docket by the BOCC, the proposed amendment will be considered at additional public meetings and hearings and reviewed under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).
Written comments regarding the above-listed applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on Wednesday, October 6. Send written comments to the following address:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Director, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact the planning staff at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Sept. 24, 2021)
