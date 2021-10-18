NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: 8’ Side Yard Setback - Reardon/VAR21-004
Application type: VARIANCE, MINOR
Applicant: REARDON, KENNETH & SHIRLEY, 2032 OLD MILTON HWY, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: REARDON, KENNETH & SHIRLEY
(A REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST), 2032 OLD MILTON HWY
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Proposal to reduce required secondary front yard setback from 10-feet to 8-feet. The site is located at 1404 Stettler Place, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (APN 360727620005).
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.44.018
Date of application: 9/17/2021
Date determined complete: 10/13/2021
Date of notice: 10/18/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 11/1/2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Oct. 18, 2021)
