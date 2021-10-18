NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the

Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: 8’ Side Yard Setback - Reardon/VAR21-004

Application type: VARIANCE, MINOR

Applicant: REARDON, KENNETH & SHIRLEY, 2032 OLD MILTON HWY, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Owner: REARDON, KENNETH & SHIRLEY

(A REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST), 2032 OLD MILTON HWY

WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

Project description: Proposal to reduce required secondary front yard setback from 10-feet to 8-feet. The site is located at 1404 Stettler Place, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (APN 360727620005).  

Required Permits: None identified

Development Regulations: WWCC 17.44.018

Date of application: 9/17/2021

Date determined complete: 10/13/2021

Date of notice: 10/18/2021

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 11/1/2021.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner

310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362

commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Oct. 18, 2021)

