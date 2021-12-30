NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Oasis Road Walla Walla LLC/J Alan Fielding
SUB21-015/CAP21-030
Application type: SUBDIVISION/CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT
Applicants: J ALAN FIELDING, PO BOX 47, TOUCHET WA, 99360
Owners: OASIS ROAD WALLA WALLA LLC, C/O David Gladstone
1521 WESTBRANCH DRIVE, MCLEAN VA, 22102
Project description: The Applicants propose to subdivide a 740-acre property into 2 lots. The proposal will create one resource parcel and 1.00-acre cluster lot. The subject property is generally located at (APN 320721110003) in the Primary Agriculture 40 zoning district.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Development Standards – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands
Date of application: 12/15/2021
Date determined complete: 12/23/2021
Date of notice: 12/30/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends January 13, 2022. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Dec. 30, 2021)
