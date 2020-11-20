NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Rear Setback Variance/VAR20-009

Application type: VARIANCE

Applicant: HARDIN, MICHAEL, 403 WALLULA AVE

WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Owner: HARDIN, MICHAEL A & JESSICA R, 403 WALLULA AVE

WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

Project description: The applicant proposes to reduce the required 20-foot rear yard setback to 10-feet to place a 32-foot by 48-foot detached garage.  The site is located generally at 403 WALLULA AVE (APN 350725522620), in the R-60 zoning district in the Urban Growth Area for the City of College Place.

Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code

17.08.020(7), 17.44.018

Date of application: 11/9/2020

Date determined complete: 11/12/2020

Date of notice: 11/20/2020

    

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 12/4/2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner

310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362

commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Nov. 20, 2020)