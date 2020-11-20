NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Rear Setback Variance/VAR20-009
Application type: VARIANCE
Applicant: HARDIN, MICHAEL, 403 WALLULA AVE
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: HARDIN, MICHAEL A & JESSICA R, 403 WALLULA AVE
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: The applicant proposes to reduce the required 20-foot rear yard setback to 10-feet to place a 32-foot by 48-foot detached garage. The site is located generally at 403 WALLULA AVE (APN 350725522620), in the R-60 zoning district in the Urban Growth Area for the City of College Place.
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.08.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 11/9/2020
Date determined complete: 11/12/2020
Date of notice: 11/20/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 12/4/2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Nov. 20, 2020)