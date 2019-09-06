NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Pearce Short Plat/SUB19-016, CAP19-025
Application type: SHORT SUBDIVISION, CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT
PEARCE, JUSTIN J, 1345 RESER RD, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Surveyor: GREG FLOWERS, PBS, 5 N. COLVILLE ST
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Application for a 2-lot short plat within the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area under the residential density waiver in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 17.18.050(E). The total acreage of the contiguous tract is 2.00-acres; both lots would be 1.0-acre. The lots will utilize individual wells and on-site sewage disposal systems.
The property is located within or adjacent to the following mapped critical areas: geologically hazardous area (seismic hazard areas with moderate to high liquefaction susceptibility) and critical aquifer recharge area (Walla Walla River shallow gravel aquifer area of moderate vulnerability).
The site is located generally at 1345 RESER RD (APN 360733140011),
in the Suburban Residential R-96 zoning district.
Required Permits: **None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection
Date of application: 6/27/2019
Date determined complete: 7/25/2019
Date of notice: 9/6/2019
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends on September 20, 2019. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Sept. 6, 2019)