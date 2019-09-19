NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the

Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Elk Ridge, LLC 2-lot short plat, Lewis Peak and Mud Creek Rd/SUB19-015, CAP19-034

Application type: SHORT SUBDIVISION, CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT

Applicant: PERMIT SURVEYING INC, 2245 ROBERTSON DR

RICHLAND WA, 99354

Owner: ELK RIDGE LLC, 4353 LEWIS PEAK RD

WAITSBURG, WA 99361

Project description: Short plat application to divide an approximately 106.90-acres into two lots of 53.45-acres.  The property is located generally near the intersection of Lewis Peak Road and Mud Creek Road (APN 380832130004), in the Rural Remote-40 zoning district.  The area is located within or adjacent to the following mapped critical areas:

geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard area with slopes greater than 15%).

Required Permits:    None identified

Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 –

Critical Areas Protection

Date of application: 6/19/2019

Date determined complete: 9/11/2019

Date of notice: 9/19/2019

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends October 3, 2019.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

(Pub. Sept. 19, 2019)

