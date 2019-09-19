NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Elk Ridge, LLC 2-lot short plat, Lewis Peak and Mud Creek Rd/SUB19-015, CAP19-034
Application type: SHORT SUBDIVISION, CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT
Applicant: PERMIT SURVEYING INC, 2245 ROBERTSON DR
RICHLAND WA, 99354
Owner: ELK RIDGE LLC, 4353 LEWIS PEAK RD
WAITSBURG, WA 99361
Project description: Short plat application to divide an approximately 106.90-acres into two lots of 53.45-acres. The property is located generally near the intersection of Lewis Peak Road and Mud Creek Road (APN 380832130004), in the Rural Remote-40 zoning district. The area is located within or adjacent to the following mapped critical areas:
geologically hazardous areas (erosion hazard area with slopes greater than 15%).
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 –
Critical Areas Protection
Date of application: 6/19/2019
Date determined complete: 9/11/2019
Date of notice: 9/19/2019
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends October 3, 2019. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
(Pub. Sept. 19, 2019)