NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Touchet Library Preliminary Short Plat/SUB21-009/CAP21-011
Application type: SUBDIVISION & CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT
Applicant: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 E. BIRCH ST
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: LONEY DARRELL A & PATTI M, 48 CHAMPION ST
TOUCHET, WA 99360
Project description: The applicant has proposed a 2-lot short plat development on a parent parcel of approximately 2.9-acres within the Rural Activity Center zoning district. Proposed Lot 1 will be 0.832-acres, proposed Lot 2 will be 2.095-acres and contains an existing single-family residence and accessory buildings. The site is located on the corner of Champion St and Touchet North Road (APN 330734240034). If approved, proposed Lot 1 will be used by the Walla Walla County Rural Library District to construct a new library. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: fish and wildlife habitat conservation area (terrestrial habitat for wintering birds of prey), critical aquifer recharge area (Walla Walla River shallow gravel aquifer), and geologically hazardous areas (seismic hazard area with moderate to high liquefaction susceptibility).
Required Permits: **None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 5/10/2021
Date determined complete: 5/25/2021
Date of notice: 5/28/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 06/11/2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. May 28, 2021)