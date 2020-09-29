NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Side & Rear setback variance/VAR20-008

Application type: VARIANCE

Applicant: MCCAUGHAN,  MORGAN D & BASKIN, KATHERINE L

1830 S WILBUR AVE, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Owner:    MCCAUGHAN,  MORGAN D & BASKIN, KATHERINE L

1830 S WILBUR AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362

Project description: Side & Rear setback variance.  The applicants propose to reduce the 20 foot rear setback to 5 feet and the 10 foot side setback to 5 feet for the placement of a 12-foot by 16-foot shed.  The site is located generally at 1830 S WILBUR AVE (APN 360733880013), in the R-96 zoning district. No Critical Areas are present on property.

Required Permits: None identified

Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code

17.08.020(7), 17.44.018

Date of application: 9/2/2020

Date determined complete: 9/25/2020

Date of notice: 9/29/2020

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends  October 13, 2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200,

Walla Walla, WA 99362,  commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or jballard@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Sept. 29, 2020)