NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Side & Rear setback variance/VAR20-008
Application type: VARIANCE
Applicant: MCCAUGHAN, MORGAN D & BASKIN, KATHERINE L
1830 S WILBUR AVE, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: MCCAUGHAN, MORGAN D & BASKIN, KATHERINE L
1830 S WILBUR AVE, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Side & Rear setback variance. The applicants propose to reduce the 20 foot rear setback to 5 feet and the 10 foot side setback to 5 feet for the placement of a 12-foot by 16-foot shed. The site is located generally at 1830 S WILBUR AVE (APN 360733880013), in the R-96 zoning district. No Critical Areas are present on property.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: Walla Walla County Code
17.08.020(7), 17.44.018
Date of application: 9/2/2020
Date determined complete: 9/25/2020
Date of notice: 9/29/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends October 13, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200,
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or jballard@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Sept. 29, 2020)