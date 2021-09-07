NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Craig Hall 3-Lot Short Plat/SUB21-012
Application type: SUBDIVISION
Applicants: HALL, CRAIG E REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
519 CHUKAR LN, BURBANK WA, 99323
Owners: HALL, CRAIG E REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
519 CHUKAR LN, BURBANK WA, 99323
Project description: The Applicant proposes to subdivide a 39.69-acre property into 3 lots. The proposal will create two parcels of 13.24-acres and a 13.21-acre lot with an existing residence. The subject property is generally located at 519 Chukar Lane in Burbank (APN 310926310002) in the Rural Agriculture 10 (RA-10) zoning district.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions;
WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions
Date of application: 8/13/2021
Date determined complete: 8/31/2021
Date of notice: 9/7/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends September 21, 2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Sept. 7, 2021)