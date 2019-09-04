NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Bonson hobby shop/VAR19-004
Application type: VARIANCE –
SIDE AND REAR YARD ADJUSTMENT
Applicant/Owner: BONSON, CRAIG & TERESA L
28 CHERRY ST, TOUCHET WA, 99360
Project description: Reduction of rear and side setbacks to 5-feet for a new 390 square foot hobby building to be located in the northwest corner of the property. The site is located generally at 28 CHERRY ST (APN 330734520311), in the Rural Activity Center zoning district.
Required Permits: Building Permit, Critical Areas Permit
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.18.020
Date of application: 7/15/2019
Date determined complete: 8/12/2019
Date of notice: 9/4/2019
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends September 18, 2019. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record, send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner/Acting Director
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Lauren Prentice,
Principal Planner at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Sept. 4, 2019)