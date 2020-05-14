NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Eagon Excavating/HO19-010
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, Type II
Applicant/Owner: EAGON, CHRISTOPHER R & KATIE
2160 DEPPING RD, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: Proposed Type 2 Home Occupation for Eagon Excavating, which would utilize an office in an existing detached accessory building and stage equipment in the backyard. The total floor area in the office/shop devoted to the home occupation would be 540 square feet and up to 18,040 of the site would be utilized as a staging area. The site is located generally at 2160 DEPPING RD (APN 360734240066), in the RR-5 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table.
Date of application: 12/4/2019
Date determined complete: 1/1/2020
Date of notice: 5/14/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends May 28, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. May 14, 2020)