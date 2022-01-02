NOTICE OF APPLICATION
File# CUP-21-0004; SEPA File# SEP-21-0030.
Notice is hereby given on this date: January 2, 2022, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla. The application documents may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore Street or visiting the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice. All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code, and participate in hearings, if any. The City of Walla Walla Development Services Department is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040, and Final Environmental Impact Statement issued May 22, 2018; Submitted SEPA environmental checklist, dated November 1, 2021. Copies of these materials are available for public review during all applicable comment periods and the application/proposal may be reviewed by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or visiting the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by the City of Walla Walla. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City of Walla Walla and are subject to continuing review and modification. Applicant: Walla Walla Weedery, 728 Irene Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Application filing date: October 28, 2021. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: December 20, 2021. Location and description of proposed action: 1603 Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla. APN 360721751222. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to convert the existing vacant building to a marijuana retail outlet. The retail operation will occupy the existing 912 square foot building and utilize the existing parking lot. Relevant code provisions for the applications: Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) 20.216 Conditional Use, WWMC 20.173 Marijuana Regulations. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the locations: Commercial. Zoning map designation(s) for the locations: Highway Commercial (CH). Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 or via email to permits@wallawallawa.gov. Comments must be received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: January 19, 2021. A public hearing will be held on the proposal by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner, but it has not been scheduled yet. The following listed permits and/or authorizations have been requested in the application: Conditional Use Permit and SEPA review. The following listed permits and/or authorizations, if any, may be required for the proposal but are not included in the present application: Building permits. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the application will be processed in accordance with the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Level III review process. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040/ Environmental Impact Statement and the following listed code provisions, development standards, and regulations may apply to the application and mitigation of proposal impacts: WWMC Titles 15, 19, 20, and 21. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that the following identified departments, agencies, and/or authorities may have jurisdiction over some part of the application: City of Walla Walla Public Works, City of Walla Walla Development Services, Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Department of Ecology. At this time, the Applicant has been requested to provide the following additional information and/or studies: None identified. The City of Walla Walla has preliminarily determined that, in addition to the applicant and any general public notice that may be required, the following identified parties are entitled to notice of the application/proposal: None identified. SEPA lead agency: City of Walla Walla. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non-Significance (DNS). The Responsible Official has preliminarily determined that the following listed conditions are being considered to mitigate environmental impacts: Mitigation measures have not been identified at this time. Application materials and other documents referenced above are located at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department. The proposal may be reviewed by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or visiting the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an environmental impact statement for the Walla Walla urban growth area, which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040 & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated above. For additional information please contact the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. (509) 524-4710 or via email permits@wallawallawa.gov. (Pub. Jan. 2, 2022)
