NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Alden Home Occupation Type II/HO20-001

Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, Type II

Applicants: ALDEN, KIRK & KRISTINA GLEE, 105 NEWTOWN RD

WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Owner: ALDEN, KIRK & KRISTINA GLEE, 105 NEWTOWN RD

WALLA WALLA WA, 99362

Project description: Alden Plumbing. Type 2 Home Occupation Permit application to operate Alden Plumbing at 105 Newtown Road (APN 350723521103). The applicant proposes to operate a plumbing business at this location between 7 AM-3:30 PM Monday – Friday. The application proposes to use a 36’x36’ area of an existing on-site shop for the business. The application states that three non-residents will be employed on-site by the home occupation and that 2 vehicle trips will be generated daily.  The property is in the RR-5 zoning district.

Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table.

Date of application:    2/2/2020

Date determined complete: 12/7/2020

Date of notice:  12/24/2020

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends January 7, 2021.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362

Or email comments to: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicants or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pub. Dec. 24, 2020)