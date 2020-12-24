NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Alden Home Occupation Type II/HO20-001
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, Type II
Applicants: ALDEN, KIRK & KRISTINA GLEE, 105 NEWTOWN RD
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: ALDEN, KIRK & KRISTINA GLEE, 105 NEWTOWN RD
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: Alden Plumbing. Type 2 Home Occupation Permit application to operate Alden Plumbing at 105 Newtown Road (APN 350723521103). The applicant proposes to operate a plumbing business at this location between 7 AM-3:30 PM Monday – Friday. The application proposes to use a 36’x36’ area of an existing on-site shop for the business. The application states that three non-residents will be employed on-site by the home occupation and that 2 vehicle trips will be generated daily. The property is in the RR-5 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table.
Date of application: 2/2/2020
Date determined complete: 12/7/2020
Date of notice: 12/24/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends January 7, 2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Or email comments to: commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicants or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Dec. 24, 2020)