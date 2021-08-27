CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WA
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
COMPLIANCE WITH STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT
Notice is hereby given on this date, August 27, 2021 that the City of College Place, Washington has prepared draft plans to upgrade the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to include, headwater upgrades, air piping and EQ basin upgrades, UV disinfection upgrades, effluent and non-potable water pump station upgrades, lagoon construction, lagoon drain construction, and land application pump station and distribution system construction.
The project location is Section 3, Township 6N, Range R35E, Walla Walla County, Washington
Address: 430 Owens Road, College Place, WA 99362
An Environmental Checklist and other Environmental Documents for this project have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. Copies of these documents are available for review on the City’s website at:
http://www.cpwa.us/residents/wastewater_treatment_plant_upgrade.php
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department care of Jon Rickard at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 or emailed to jrickard@cpwa.us. Comments must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the following date: September 10, 2021. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that date without an additional comment period.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to Washington State Department of Ecology rules and regulations, development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; 30% WWTP Phase 1 Plans; SEPA Checklist; Geotechnical Investigation; Biological Assessment; Land Treatment Abridged Engineering Report; Wetland Delineation; Critical Area Report; and Archaeological Investigations/Cultural Resource Review.
The City of College Place uses the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Mitigated Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. Aug. 27, 2021)