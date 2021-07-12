NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Quality Backhoe - Ice Harbor Dr./HO21-007
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, TYPE II
Applicant/Owner: SANCHEZ, LUIS & TOBEY
26905 ICE HARBOR DR, BURBANK WA, 99323
Project description: Quality Backhoe - Ice Harbor Dr. A home occupation application to operate an excavation contracting business. According to the submitted application form, business operation generally consists of storage/maintenance of equipment and a home office. The business has one seasonal and one permanent non-resident employee. The site is located generally at 26905 ICE HARBOR DR (APN 300801520054), in the RR-2 zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home occupation, type II.; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted uses table.
Date of application: 6/15/2021
Date determined complete: 7/6/2021
Date of notice: 7/12/2021
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends 7/26/2021. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. July 12, 2021)