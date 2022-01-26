NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Preso 3-Lot Short Plat/SUB22-002
Application type: SUBDIVISION
Applicant: ESTATE OF MARY PRESO c/o Janice M Preso,
1774 RUZIKA RD, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: PRESO MARY E, 3668 PRANGER RD
WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: The Applicant proposes a three-lot cluster short plat of a 31.49 acre property resulting in two two-acre lots and a 27.49 acre resource parcel. The subject property is located generally at 3668 PRANGER ROAD (APN 360607220010), in the AR-10 zoning district. The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: geologically hazardous areas (high liquefaction potential); Walla Walla Shallow Gravel Aquifer critical aquifer recharge area.
Required Permits: None identified
Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands
Date of application: 1/19/2022
Date determined complete: 1/21/2022
Date of notice: 1/26/2022
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends February 9th, 2022. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Jennifer Ballard, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2626 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pub. Jan. 26, 2022)
